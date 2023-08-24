92 Q
ASAP Rocky & Rihanna’s Baby #2 Name Will Be Revealed Soon

Published on August 24, 2023

asap rocky

Source: Courtesy of DIGGZY / Shutterstock

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna recently welcomed their second baby boy into the world and of course we haven’t seen pics and still don’t know the name however A$AP said it’s coming soon. While out in Hollywood he was asked what his new baby boy’s name was and he replied with “Coming soon!” with a wide smile.

Fans are convinced that baby #2 may have an “R” name too considering papa bear has an “R” Rakim (Rocky), mama bear Robyn (Rihanna) and the baby RZA.

I guess we’ll just have to wait & see…

