Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, & Nelly Furtado New Single OTW

Published on August 24, 2023

After months of teasing Timbaland has confirmed that he is reuniting with  Justin Timberlake, and Nelly Furtado  to release a new song! This is something a lo of fans have been wanting and after years it’s finally happening & the vibe seems like it’s about to take us back to the early 2000’s.

Timbaland described it the track as fun!

It’s fun Justin — it’s like FutureSex/LoveSounds but nothing too heavy, just giving you what you’d expect from us: not overthought, the lyrics are not so deep, it’s bob-your-head, dance-to-it music. Music is a young sport, and you have to keep it fun — fun and young. We’ve both seen a lot of life, but you can’t overthink it because of that, you have to bring out the 13-year-old, 18-year-old again, you know? If not, you can get into the old-fogey stage real quick. (Laughter) That’s just the world we live in.”

 

