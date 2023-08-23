Don’t Miss This Chance To See King Combs Perform FREE At Morgan State University On Tuesday, Aug. 29!

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Real Talk Drives Real Change is HERE and taking over Baltimore next week on August 29!

Join Chevrolet and Urban One for a discussion on leveraging artificial intelligence within the Black Community.

Meet us at Morgan State University Student Center Theater at 5 p.m. on Aug. 29 to catch a special performance by King Combs that you won’t want to miss!

Act FAST get your free ticket and reserve your spot while supplies last! Click here for ticket information.