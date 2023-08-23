Don’t Miss This Chance To See King Combs Perform FREE At Morgan State University On Tuesday, Aug. 29!

92 Q
Published on August 23, 2023

Black Futures @ Morgan State University

Source: R1 / creative services

Real Talk Drives Real Change is HERE and taking over Baltimore next week on August 29!

 Join Chevrolet and Urban One for a discussion on leveraging artificial intelligence within the Black Community. 

 Meet us at Morgan State University Student Center Theater at 5 p.m. on Aug. 29 to catch a special performance by King Combs that you won’t want to miss!

 Act FAST get your free ticket and reserve your spot while supplies last! Click here for ticket information.

