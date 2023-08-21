Put Some Respect On Her Name: Sha’Carri Richardson Is A World Champion

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

She is not just “back” or “better.” Sha’Carri Richardson is a world champion.

Today, the 23-year-old breezed past the competition to win the 100m at the World Track and Field championships in Budapest. The record-breaking win marks Sha’Carri’s first major world title.

Sha’Carri’s time is more than 30 seconds faster than one year ago. In August 2022, the former LSU runner clocked in at 11.29 seconds in a Switzerland meet. Today, her time was 10.56 seconds.

Earning the title of “the fastest woman in the world,” Sha’Carri has a story to tell. Sha’Carri’s initial humble reaction to the August 21 win further demonstrates her experience.

The Dallas athlete first made headlines in 2021 after her Olympic Trials 100m win was disqualified for a positive marijuana test. Following that, Sha’Carri failed to qualify for the 2022 World Championships while dealing with injury.

But, earlier this year, Sha’Carri returned. After shedding her orange wig before her 100m race, Sha’Carri went on to win the U.S. Track and Field Championships in July with a time of 10.82 seconds. When asked why she shed her hair, Sha’Carri explained her personal journey, growth, and maturity.

Sha’Carri’s recent world finish is the comeback story we love to hear, read, and share. We know, as Black women, we are built differently. Time and time again, we overcome adversity, be an example for others, and leave things better than we left it.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sanya Richards-Ross also noticed Sha’Carri’s newfound certainty. The new mommy-to-be and NBC analyst said of Sha’Carri this summer, “What I’m seeing now is I think that she has regained her confidence,” Richards-Ross said. “You could tell in her early couple of races she looked a little bit timid, especially through some of her phases. But now, when she’s coming up and getting tall in the final phases of the 100m or the 200m, she looks so confident.”

We agree – and applaud Sha’Carri Richardson for her perseverance. Not only did she fulfill her promise of being back on the world stage and better. But the world champion has a shiny gold medal to prove it.

