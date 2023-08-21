Tiana’s Palace Brings More New Orleans Flair To Disneyland Park This Fall

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Disneyland Resort announced the opening date of Tiana’s Palace restaurant in Disneyland Park. Inspired by the restaurant Princess Tiana created in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “The Princess and the Frog,” this reimagined quick-service style location will open this Fall. Read more details and get a sneak preview inside.

From the Mardi Gras-inspired color palette to the lily details throughout, the restaurant’s elegant decor and interior is said to include subtle references to Tiana’s story and her rich New Orleans past. The menu will feature new items honoring the flavors and flair of the Princess’ vibrant hometown with an effort to source some ingredients directly from the state of Louisiana when possible.

Below the lit marquee that reads “Tiana’s Palace” hanging above a metallic gold balcony, is an emerald green wrought iron railing and awnings dyed in yellow and green, reminiscent of Tiana’s beautiful formal ball gown. Guests will be surrounded by the colors of Mardi Gras as they sit at yellow tabletops, on warm vanilla-colored chairs with green seats, in the shade of yellow and green umbrellas.

Disney Imagineers also took inspiration from the film for the interior of the restaurant, which includes a large mural of the bayou. Fans will also see other references to Tiana’s story – lilies represented on numerous signs, plaques and light fixtures, frog porcelains, cookbooks Tiana has collected on little shelves, and her father’s favorite gumbo spoon proudly on display. Guests should keep an eye out for the letters from Tiana’s father and neighbors on display, alongside a childhood photo of her.

Disney creating the real Tiana’s Palace is actually a full circle moment. The design of Tiana’s Palace from the film was inspired by the French Market Restaurant, the former restaurant in this space, in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park. In the film, Disney Animation artists added a wheelhouse and two smokestacks to give Tiana’s restaurant an iconic silhouette, so when the time came to bring Tiana’s Palace to life at Disneyland, Disney Imagineers made those same additions to create the real Tiana’s Palace.

Tiana’s Palace is one of the ways Disneyland Resort is telling more Tiana stories in New Orleans Square, such as the Eudora’s Chic Boutique, featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets retail shop and the upcoming attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which opens in 2024.

Disney Parks is excited to welcome guests to Tiana’s Palace in New Orleans Square, beginning September 7, 2023.

Tiana’s Palace Brings More New Orleans Flair To Disneyland Park This Fall was originally published on globalgrind.com