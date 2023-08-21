Jennifer Hudson Shouts Out ‘American Idol’ For Launching Her Career On The 20th Anniversary Of Her Audition

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Jennifer Hudson’s success should go in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the career glow-up of a lifetime. The singer and actress launched her career when she came in 7th place on season 3 of American Idol. And while she didn’t win her season, her talent captivated the rest of the world, birthing a career that eventually made her an EGOT winner.

Hudson, 41, shared a nostalgic moment on Twitter, reflecting on how a simple audition changed her life.

“It was on this very day in 2003 that my best friend @wallybean1 and I traveled all the way to Atlanta, Georgia for my American Idol audition ! 20 years, yal! Look at God !! I hopped on that American Idol roller coaster and it has been going ever since ! I’ve lived a lot of life since that day, but I’m still that same girl from the South Side of Chicago trying to get to my goals ! Thank u all for being on this journey with me !” she wrote.

The Dreamgirls actress invited Simon Cowell, the American Idol judge most doubtful of her abilities while on the hit series, to be the first guest on her talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“I’m very emotional, and I feel terrible,” Cowell says referring to disqualifying her in the singing competition. “I feel so bad,” Cowell continues.

“You know what, when I got the call – first when I heard that you got your own talk show I thought this is unbelievable, this is fantastic. Seriously, this is big. And then when you said would you be the first guest, I’m like seriously?! After what happened? But I’ve always wanted this opportunity to talk to you about when we met. Just how proud I am of everything you’ve achieved. And you’re here with your own show. This is amazing, Jennifer!” he concludes.

Turns out, JHud didn’t need to win the show. Her talent speaks for itself!

