92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

A woman who has gone viral for claiming an airline passenger wasn’t “real” is apologizing for her behavior.

It’s been over a month since the famous “you’re not real” video broke the internet. A woman in her mid-30s is seen standing in the aisle of an American Airline plane before takeoff demanding to get off. As she exited the plane, she is clearly terrified of someone or something saying “You can sit on this plane and you can f–ing die with them or not. I’m not going to.” She was claiming a passenger was “not real.” The flight was set to head to Orlando from Dallas.

The reason social media has been particularly fascinated by this story is because the woman was seemingly unidentifiable. All social media accounts of the woman had been deleted and nothing was heard from the woman until this weekend.

Tiffany Gomas, 38, posted a nearly 2 and a half minute clip to take “full accountability” for her actions. In the video she says, “We all have our bad moments, um, some are far worse than others, and mine happened to be caught on camera for the whole world to see multiple times.” She went onto apologize to everyone on board, for her foul language, and hopes to move on.

The Dallas marketing executive asks that people join in “promoting positive mental health and standing up against cyberbullying.”

The big question everyone wants to know, who she was referring to on the flight? Gomas did not address the incident itself. She did hint at mental health issues, but nothing about being intoxicated or why she was so upset to begin with.

According to police reports, Gomas was accusing another passenger of stealing her AirPods. After leaving the plane she allegedly refused to leave the boarding area before being escorted outside. She was not formally charged or arrested.

…but still…WHAT DID SHE SEE? We just want to know if lizard people are real…or ‘not f***ing real.

The post “Not Real” Plane Lady Releases Apology Video appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

“Not Real” Plane Lady Releases Apology Video was originally published on wibc.com