LA LA Anthony Had A Girls’ Outing With Vanessa Bryant In New York City While Rocking A Pink Miu Miu Set

La La Anthony was comfortable and pretty in pink while hanging out with her best friend, Vanessa Bryant, in New York City.

La La Anthony Welcomes Vanessa Bryant To New York City In Miu Miu

La La Anthony and Vanessa Bryant are friend goals. The pair recently had a girls’ date in New York City, and it seems they had a blast! Anthony showed Bryant around her hometown while looking cute and relaxed in a $2,500 Miu Miu set that oozed New York swagger. The houndstooth-print look featured a knit bralette top and a knit high-waisted skirt. The mother paired her fresh look with pink and white Nike Dunk sneakers, a pink crossbody Chanel, and pink-tinted sunglasses. She wore her hair in box braids pulled up to a high ponytail, and her neck, wrist, and ears dripped of gold and diamond jewelry.

The opening video on Anthony’s Instagram page shows the two ladies talking to the camera. “A Cali girl in a New York world. I’m teaching her about the Bronx y’all,” says the Power actress. In a series of pictures, the friends are posing for cute selfies and enjoying NYC activities. The haircare CEO captioned her post, “NYC nights with @vanessabryant LOVE YOU!” Her followers stormed her comments with heart emojis and kind words. “So glad you have each other! both BEAUTIFUL LADIES. God Bless,” penned one follower.

Aside from making time for her friends, Anthony’s latest endeavors include a fire beachwear collaboration with PrettyLittleThing. The collection consists of timeless pieces such as printed figure-flattering bikini sets, abstract mesh co-ords, ruched dresses, body sculpting pieces, and co-ord sets with fierce cut-out detailing. Every piece embodies female confidence and can also transition to Fall. “I am so excited to be back with PrettyLittleThing and designing my own collection. We have put together so many fun pieces for everyone to enjoy this summer that can transition seasonally. I’m looking forward to seeing PLT customers rocking the new collection,” explained the New York Times best-selling author.

LA LA Anthony Had A Girls’ Outing With Vanessa Bryant In New York City While Rocking A Pink Miu Miu Set was originally published on hellobeautiful.com