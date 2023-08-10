Lizzo Reportedly Hit With Six New Sexual Harassment Allegations

Lizzo has faced some pretty serious allegations from former employees came forward with some serious allegations against her. According to a lawsuit filed by three of her ex-backup dancers, she created a hostile working environment and engaged in sexual harassment. Well now It’s now been reported that six additional former employees have now come forward and added to the lawsuit.
Hot New Hip Hop reports,
According to lawyer Ron Zambrano, these dancers share “similar stories” to the ones that were revealed last week. Apparently, the dancers were subjected to a “sexually charged environment,”
-
Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
-
Congrats: Ciara & Russell Wilson Expecting Another Baby
-
Baltimore City Low-Income Public Housing Program To Start Accepting New Applicants
-
Nicki Minaj Makes History as First Female Operator in Call of Duty
-
Nicki Minaj Victim Of Another Squatting Incident
-
Divas Battle Royal: 10 Most Memorable Beefs Between Female Musicians
-
Remembering ‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud As A Loving, Humorous, & Beautiful Human [Gallery]
-
Racist Louisville Woman Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison For Terrorizing Interracial Couple