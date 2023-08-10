Lizzo Reportedly Hit With Six New Sexual Harassment Allegations

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo has faced some pretty serious allegations from former employees came forward with some serious allegations against her. According to a lawsuit filed by three of her ex-backup dancers, she created a hostile working environment and engaged in sexual harassment. Well now It’s now been reported that six additional former employees have now come forward and added to the lawsuit.

Hot New Hip Hop reports,

According to lawyer Ron Zambrano, these dancers share “similar stories” to the ones that were revealed last week. Apparently, the dancers were subjected to a “sexually charged environment,”