Ashanti Gives Us Body Goals In A $825 Versace Orchid Print Swimsuit

If there’s one thing our good sis Ashanti is going to do it’s live it up on vacation in a swimsuit! It doesn’t matter what the season is, the beauty is always showing off her summertime body this weekend was no different. The songstress took to Instagram this weekend to once again give us body goals – and we’re swooning.

A Vacation Slay

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous singer posed in a pink one piece swimsuit from Versace that retails for $825. The Versace suit featured orchid prints and the Versace logo throughout. She paired the look with $609 fuchsia Alexandre Vauthier boots and matching sunnies.

The gorgeous starlet wore her hair in a tightly curled style and let her locs flow freely. She also added a matching pink lippie to the ensemble and sat pretty while giving us an array of poses in the midst of her tropical vacation.

In the final photo of the fashionable photo dump, Ashanti stood in front of a bench while showing off her entire look – and that’s where we absolutely lost it! Our good sis looks GOOD!

Check it out below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvk2KTNOGuH/?img_index=1

“Curaçao….. I had a blast!!! @katesashia on the H&M @_networkingz” she simply captioned the stunning photoset, being sure to tag her photographer in the process.

What Fans Are Saying

“Good Lord Woman,” one of Ashanti’s Instagram followers left underneath the breathtaking photo set. Another follower took to the comment section and wrote, “You give me lifeeee. ” while and another left, “The original rich auntie” in the midst of the buzzing comment section. The rest of the thousands of comments were praises for the beauty’s flawless face through the use an array of heart eye and fire flame emojis.

If there’s one thing Ashanti is going to do, it’s show out on vacation and we’re always here for it! We’re still waiting patiently for the starlet to drop her skin care, hair and workout routine because she ALWAYS looks good!

Beauties, what do you think about Ashanti’s latest slay?

