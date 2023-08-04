Listen Live
Persia's Picks

Beyonce Reportedly Travels With Personal Toilet Seats

Published on August 4, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Beyoncé For Peloton

Source: Peloton, Driely S. Carter / Peloton, Peloton, Driely S. Carter

Beyonce just proved how much of a queen she actually is, we can’t even sit with her (literally). Bey is currently on the road for her “Renaissance” world tour and the list of her must have tour essentials has been circulating the web and has fans in a chockhold. The photo reveals a box of “BEYONCÉ TOILET SEATS,” which apparently is a must on every stop! Yep you read it right, Beyonce reportedly travels with her own fresh toilet seats.

The US Sun reports, 

“Our exclusive photographs from backstage show one container — part of her huge luggage haul ferried around to every concert  labelled “Beyoncé . . . toilet seats”.

A source said: “Beyoncé is such an elite performer she can literally request anything.

Related Stories

Her team makes great effort to ensure she has her own comforts and a personal toilet seat happens to be one.”

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close