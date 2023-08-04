Beyonce Reportedly Travels With Personal Toilet Seats

Beyonce just proved how much of a queen she actually is, we can’t even sit with her (literally). Bey is currently on the road for her “Renaissance” world tour and the list of her must have tour essentials has been circulating the web and has fans in a chockhold. The photo reveals a box of “BEYONCÉ TOILET SEATS,” which apparently is a must on every stop! Yep you read it right, Beyonce reportedly travels with her own fresh toilet seats.
The US Sun reports,
“Our exclusive photographs from backstage show one container — part of her huge luggage haul ferried around to every concert labelled “Beyoncé . . . toilet seats”.
A source said: “Beyoncé is such an elite performer she can literally request anything.
Her team makes great effort to ensure she has her own comforts and a personal toilet seat happens to be one.”
