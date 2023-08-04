Listen Live
Kodak Black Reportedly Rushed To Hospital

Published on August 4, 2023

Kodak Black Summer Jam

Source: Stretch / Stretch

A video has surfaced online that shows rapper Kodak Black being wheeled into the hospital on a stretcher. The clip posted by a TikTok user, shows Kodak being pushed through the hospital on a stretcher seemingly conscious with one leg lifted up. There hasn’t been any word on what his issue was however the user captioned “Y’all Pray for Yak.”

