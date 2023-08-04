Kodak Black Reportedly Rushed To Hospital

A video has surfaced online that shows rapper Kodak Black being wheeled into the hospital on a stretcher. The clip posted by a TikTok user, shows Kodak being pushed through the hospital on a stretcher seemingly conscious with one leg lifted up. There hasn’t been any word on what his issue was however the user captioned “Y’all Pray for Yak.”
-
Report: LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Tina Knowles Files For Divorce From Husband Richard Lawson After 8 Years
-
Baltimore City Low-Income Public Housing Program To Start Accepting New Applicants
-
Nicki Minaj Victim Of Another Squatting Incident
-
Hitmaka!: Songs You Didn't Know Were Produced or Written by Yung Berg
-
We Found The Girl Who Threw Her 36G Bra at Drake!
-
Divas Battle Royal: 10 Most Memorable Beefs Between Female Musicians
-
Remembering ‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud As A Loving, Humorous, & Beautiful Human [Gallery]