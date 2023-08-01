Hip Hop Hotties Cover ‘Men’s Health’ Magazine. And They Look Good

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Men’s Health magazine just got a few more women subscribers following the release of a ‘lickable’ cover with some of the hottest men in hip hop. Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the genre, the cover features music legends Method Man, Common, Busta Rhymes, 50 Cent, Ludacris, and Wiz Khalifa.

The cover highlights the September 2023 edition’s feature article discussing the connection between hip-hop and men’s health. The report examines health milestones in time, with each rapper sharing experience and insight.

Method Man On Self-Love

Resident’ Heart Throb‘ Method Man tells the magazine about his struggles with mental health, addiction, and good eating habits. He shares how fame initially impacted his life, causing him to spiral while dealing with admiration from adoring fans.

“It went from this childhood joy to this euphoric feeling of celebrity to feeling inadequate and not good enough. And not even knowing that I’ve been depressed since I was a youngster,” Meth told Men’s Health. “A lot of PTSD I had never dealt with before started resurfacing.”

Method Man’s journey took him through rehab, workout sessions, and an exercise in loving himself. He opened up about the process describing the actions as “Self-love: looking at yourself in the mirror and honestly saying that you love yourself,” he says. “What people see now is just happiness.”

Ludacris Lifts Toward Wellness

The former Wu-Tang Clan member is not alone in dealing with stress in the industry. Ludacris shared with the publication how fitness has been essential to his wellness journey.

“I don’t need a psychiatrist or a psychologist because I work with two different trainers. I’m literally telling them all of my f*cking problems and they’re telling me theirs while we’re working out, so it’s almost like two different things that help you with your health: Working out and then speaking about all the shit that’s going on in your life is happening simultaneously. That’s probably why I’m one of the most emotionally stable artists on this earth.”

We Love And Support Our Black Men

Topics covered in the recent hip-hop and health-centered article are timely amid the continuous state of Black men’s health. According to statistics, Black men in the United States suffer worse health outcomes than any other racial group in America. These disparities are due to a lack of trust in the healthcare industry, misinformation, and lack of health insurance, among other persistent issues. Perspectives shared in the September issue are vital to changing these outcomes.

Read more stories about Method Man, Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, Common, Wiz Khalifa, and 50 Cent’s journeys toward wellness here. And while there, look at the result of their wellness journeys, too.

Men’s Health did not stop with the dynamic digital cover for the commemorative issue. But, the publication also dropped some behind-the-scenes videos and outtakes from what appears to be a cover photo shoot.

We support and love our Black men! And cheer them on too.

What do y’all think about the cover?

