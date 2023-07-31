Erykah Badu Calls Out Beyonce For Similar Style

One thing about Erykah Badu, she’s not about to hold her tongue and she’s sticking to it! After all she is an artist & sensitive about her sh*t… Erykah posted a side by side photo of her and Beyonce′ wearing a similar styled hat that she is known for with the text, “Hmmmm” “Guess I’m everybody stylist. Now this could be shade or simply a post recognizing the similarities (shrug) however I’m going to go with shade. Many fans agreed with Badu however others came to Beyonce defense and said there can be people with similar styles.
