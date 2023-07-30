Determined to make it out of his financial rut, Jeffery signed up for classes at the Goodwill Excel Center in D.C., a free high school for adults that awards industry-recognized certifications and high school diplomas. According to the institution’s website, students who enroll at the Goodwill Excel Center gain access to “academic success coaches, college career counselors” and “high-quality instructors.” The school also offers flexible scheduling for students.
The former Waffle House employee took classes for an entire year while living in his tent.
“I just had to push myself,” Jeffrey told WTOP News earlier this month. “I can’t give up. I’m not a quitter.” According to the star student, it typically takes two years to complete the Goodwill Excel Center’s program, but he was able to knock it out in a year. He took four to five classes at a time to accelerate his studies. The stellar student said he often scored 90s throughout the course.
With hard work and determination, Jeffery successfully completed his classes and graduated with his high school diploma as a valedictorian. “A lot of people don’t get that second chance, and Goodwill allowed that second chance for me, and I appreciate that,” he told NBC Washington.
Now, things are looking up for the bright star. According to the outlet, Jeffery has moved out of his tent into an apartment. He will be starting classes at Catholic University in the fall and hopes to eventually attend law school.
SEE ALSO”
5 Things You Can Do To Recover From Failure
‘Don’t Call Her Karen’: White Woman’s NYT Op-Ed Defends Sarah Jane ‘Citi Bike’ Comrie
The post D.C. Man Graduates High School Valedictorian After Living In Tent For Two Years appeared first on NewsOne.
D.C. Man Graduates High School Valedictorian After Living In Tent For Two Years was originally published on newsone.com
-
Report: Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Allegedly Passed Away
-
Report: LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Lil Durk Cancels "Sorry For The Drought" Tour & Rolling Loud Performances Amid Health Concerns
-
Tina Knowles Files For Divorce From Husband Richard Lawson After 8 Years
-
G-Herbo Agrees To Plead Guilty In Wire Fraud & Identity Theft Case, Faces Up To 20 Years In Prison
-
Hitmaka!: Songs You Didn't Know Were Produced or Written by Yung Berg
-
We Found The Girl Who Threw Her 36G Bra at Drake!
-
Racist Louisville Woman Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison For Terrorizing Interracial Couple