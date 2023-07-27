Marsai Martin And GlassesUSA.com Collaborate On A Chic Eyewear Collection

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Marsai Martin and GlassesUSA.com have joined forces to bring the fashion world a chic eyewear collection through the Four Eyes Are Better Than Two brand campaign.

Marsai Martin’s Signature Eyewear Style

Marsai Martin won our hearts when she hit the acting scene as a precocious little girl. Her superb acting skills, dimpled smile, ponytails, and cute eyeglasses had us in a chokehold. And years later, the “Blackish” actress impresses us even more as she’s blossomed into a gorgeous young woman whose modish style represents everything Black Girl Magic. Martin’s signature looks include designer gowns, funky sets, and, still, her signature eyeglasses.

It doesn’t surprise us that the executive producer has teamed up with the leading online eyewear retail in the United States (GlassesUSA.com) to bring the world fashionable eyewear that represents individuality and self-expression. “I always grew up with the idea that glasses are made to empower you. This collection from GlassesUSA.com is the true meaning behind my personal journey. As a proud glasses wearer, glasses have always been a huge part of my personal styles and this collection is truly ME,” stated Marsai Martin.

The Four Eyes Are Better Than Two brand campaign features 28 prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses styles that encourage wearers to be authentic to their unique style. The collection features three drops, with the first resembling the vibrancy of summer. Whether you prefer a laidback subtle eyewear look or an avant-garde style, the collection has something for you.

“We are thrilled to announce our exciting collaboration with actress Marsai Martin. She serves as a true source of inspiration for glasses wearers, aligning perfectly with the values we hold dear at GlassesUSA.com. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to enhance the lives of glasses wearers by assisting them in discovering their perfect pair of glasses, embracing self-expression, and honoring their individuality,” expresses Arie Tom, GlassesUSA.com’s CMO.

The first drop of the collection is available now. Click here to check out the fashion-forward eyewear.

