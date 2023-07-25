92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion gave fans a peek into “hottie boot camp” in her most recent social media post. Taking to Instagram, the resident hot girl showed her commitment to fitness, her skills in gaming, and her infectious self-love and positivity. We are all taking notes.

Megan‘s recent reel provides followers inspiration, highlighting actions from the raptress’ previous week. She captioned the post, “What a week inside hottie boot camp looks like .”

In the video, the “Hot Girl Summer” artist gave fans a peek inside her workout routine while wearing the cutest greyish-blue two-piece set. She played video games with friends and appeared to win several times. And she continued her fitness journey taking on a steep beach hill.

Megan will always be #bodygoals.

The queen of self-affirmations, the Stallion started the video with a rug that read “You Look Good.’ A version of the mat is available now on Amazon.

Megan frequently shares her love of fitness on social media. She’s recorded various routines, from upper and lower body workouts to HIIT circuits and anaerobic work. The Grammy-winner also teased a “hottie boot camp” video in May 2023.

Check out the official hot girl coach’s video below. Are you taking notes on Megan Thee Stallion’s hottie boot camp?

Megan Thee Stallion Shares A Week Inside Hottie Boot Camp was originally published on hellobeautiful.com