Jazmine Sullivan Announces The Passing Of Her Mother Pam Sullivan

Our deepest condolences go out to Jazmine Sullivan and the entire Sullivan family. Jazmine Sullivan took to Instagram today to announce the passing of her mother, Pam Sullivan.

Sharing what appears to be a black-and-white childhood picture of her mother and an endearing caption, the Grammy-winning artist shared the heart-breaking news with fans. Condolences are flooding in.

“She fought so hard, I’m so sorry for your loss! She’s your forever champion,” Bevy Smith commented. “I’m so sorry. Praying HARD for you! Praying that God keeps His arms wrapped around you, comforting + loving you like only He can,” Jennifer Walters wrote.

Jazmine has been open about her mother, her impact on her life, and her mother’s battle with breast cancer. In 2020, she shared an endearing carousel of pictures and a Mother’s Day message on Instagram.

I also spoke with Jazmine about her mother at the Time100 Most Influential People gala in 2022. When I asked her about who was influential in her life, without hesitating, she said her mother. Her mother stood beaming right by her side.

“My mother is my biggest influencer – she’s actually here today,” Jazmine replied with a smile on her face. “She is battling breast cancer for the second time, and I am really happy to have her be here. She has encouraged me and influenced me since I was born. So, I am so happy to she is here.”

Jazmine also posted about her mother in October 2016, celebrating her life, strength, and inspiration. Under the same picture she shared today, Jazmine’s birthday message to her mother is sweet, powerful, and further shows the bond the two had.

We send prayers, light, and love to Jazmine. Our deepest condolences!

