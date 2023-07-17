Jay-Z & Robert Kraft Partner To Fight Book Bans In Southern States

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Florida Governor and Presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis really opened Pandora’s racially biased box when he signed a book ban that banned books that addressed racial discrimination and inequality.

With other Republican states following suit as they don’t want white feelings hurt with factual history lessons about white supremacy, Jay-Z is planning to fight the ban on books that educate the population on America’s racist past and has found an ally in New England Patriots’ owner, Robert Kraft. TMZ is reporting that Jay-Z and Robert Kraft have joined forces and are planning to help fund legal services for educators and librarians who are being attacked over the book bans in red states.

TMZ reports:

TMZ Hip Hop has learned both Jay and Robert’s organizations — the Shawn Carter Foundation and the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism — have donated $1 million to provide pro bono legal services to educators and librarians who’ve been targeted by local policies banning books.

The American Library Association reportedly documented nearly 1,300 demands last year to remove books — most highlighting the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities, as well as religious minorities. We’re told the New England Patriots owner and Jay laid down the framework for underserved students to obtain scholarships and financial grants, and hopefully have their works turned into movies, plays, audiobooks, etc. to further the message. There’s also a plan to reprint banned books and have them circulated in adjacent learning centers.It’s good to see billionaires using their money for the good of the people. Keep in mind, should Ron DeSantis actually end up winning the presidency and occupying the White House come 2025, his book ban would more than likely go national along with his many other racist and pro-white nationalist laws that he’s been passing down in Florida. Scary times, b.What do y’all think of Jay-Z and Robert Kraft’s latest initiative? Let us know in the comments section below.

Jay-Z & Robert Kraft Partner To Fight Book Bans In Southern States was originally published on hiphopwired.com