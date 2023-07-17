Florida Governor and Presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis really opened Pandora’s racially biased box when he signed a book ban that banned books that addressed racial discrimination and inequality.
With other Republican states following suit as they don’t want white feelings hurt with factual history lessons about white supremacy, Jay-Z is planning to fight the ban on books that educate the population on America’s racist past and has found an ally in New England Patriots’ owner, Robert Kraft. TMZ is reporting that Jay-Z and Robert Kraft have joined forces and are planning to help fund legal services for educators and librarians who are being attacked over the book bans in red states.
TMZ reports:
Jay-Z & Robert Kraft Partner To Fight Book Bans In Southern States was originally published on hiphopwired.com
