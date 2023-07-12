Small Doses: Side Effects of Being A New Father with Big Sean | Urban One Podcast Network

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Big Sean has been enjoying a new job as of late: Being a father.

Jhene Aiko, Sean’s longtime girlfriend gave birth to his first child Noah last November, and the award-winning Rapper has been enjoying his new role. Sean joins the Small Doses Podcast with Amanda Seales to discuss his fatherhood journey.

Big Sean, a prominent voice when it comes to mental health awareness, dives into the importance of not allowing negativity to pass to your young children, mediation. He also speaks about his decision to go to therapy sessions with his father.

