Fenty Beauty Is Taking Their Foundation On The Road With ‘Find Your Fenty Match’ Events

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

If you still are grappling with the perfect foundation hue for your skin tone, fret no more because Fenty Beauty is coming to a store near you with their “Find Your Fenty Match” events.

Fenty Beauty “Find Your Fenty Match” Events

Fenty Beauty lovers will be able to try Rihanna’s go-to complexion products and discover their perfect shade match. The popular makeup brand offers multiple formulas, coverage levels, and up to 50 shades, and guests are sure to find their shade with the help of Fenty Beauty makeup artists. In addition to exploring foundations, consumers will have the chance to try best-selling, viral products to create a fresh Fenty summer-ready makeup look.

The “Find Your Fenty Match” events will occur across North America in NYC, LA, Dallas, and Toronto. Fenty experts will offer one-on-one consultations to help guests choose their ideal foundation and personally guide them through the event experience. In addition, each location will provide teachable moments on keeping the skin hydrated, protected, and glowing all summer.

The event dates are as follows:

NYC – FLATIRON PLAZA

DATE: FRIDAY, JULY 14 (ONE-DAY)

ADDRESS: 23RD & BROADWAY, NEW YORK, NY 10010

TIME: 10AM – 5PM

LOS ANGELES – TOPANGA MALL

DATES: FRIDAY, JULY 14 & SATURDAY, JULY 15

ADDRESS: 6600 TOPANGA CANYON BLVD., CANOGA PARK, CA 91303

TIME: 10AM – 6PM

DALLAS – DALLAS GALLERIA

DATES: FRIDAY, JULY 14 & SATURDAY, JULY 15

ADDRESS: 13350 DALLAS PKWY, DALLAS, TX 75240

TIME: 10AM – 6PM

TORONTO – SHERWAY GARDENS

DATES: WEDNESDAY, JULY 12 & THURSDAY, JULY 13

ADDRESS: 25 THE WEST MALL, ETOBICOKE, ON M9C 1B8, CANADA

TIME: 11AM – 7PM

And if you’re unable to make the pop-up events in the major cities, over 450+ Sephora stores will be offering shade match events on Friday, July 14th, and Saturday, July 15th.

DON’T MISS…

Rihanna Announces That Fenty Beauty And Fenty Skin Are Launching In Africa

Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna A Billionaire

Rihanna Visits The Ulta Store In Las Vegas And She Is A Vision

Fenty Beauty Is Taking Their Foundation On The Road With ‘Find Your Fenty Match’ Events was originally published on hellobeautiful.com