Fenty Beauty Is Taking Their Foundation On The Road With ‘Find Your Fenty Match’ Events

If you still are grappling with the perfect foundation hue for your skin tone, fret no more because Fenty Beauty is coming to a store near you with their “Find Your Fenty Match” events.
Fenty Beauty “Find Your Fenty Match” Events
Fenty Beauty lovers will be able to try Rihanna’s go-to complexion products and discover their perfect shade match. The popular makeup brand offers multiple formulas, coverage levels, and up to 50 shades, and guests are sure to find their shade with the help of Fenty Beauty makeup artists. In addition to exploring foundations, consumers will have the chance to try best-selling, viral products to create a fresh Fenty summer-ready makeup look.
The “Find Your Fenty Match” events will occur across North America in NYC, LA, Dallas, and Toronto. Fenty experts will offer one-on-one consultations to help guests choose their ideal foundation and personally guide them through the event experience. In addition, each location will provide teachable moments on keeping the skin hydrated, protected, and glowing all summer.
The event dates are as follows:
NYC – FLATIRON PLAZA
DATE: FRIDAY, JULY 14 (ONE-DAY)
ADDRESS: 23RD & BROADWAY, NEW YORK, NY 10010
TIME: 10AM – 5PM
LOS ANGELES – TOPANGA MALL
DATES: FRIDAY, JULY 14 & SATURDAY, JULY 15
ADDRESS: 6600 TOPANGA CANYON BLVD., CANOGA PARK, CA 91303
TIME: 10AM – 6PM
DALLAS – DALLAS GALLERIA
DATES: FRIDAY, JULY 14 & SATURDAY, JULY 15
ADDRESS: 13350 DALLAS PKWY, DALLAS, TX 75240
TIME: 10AM – 6PM
TORONTO – SHERWAY GARDENS
DATES: WEDNESDAY, JULY 12 & THURSDAY, JULY 13
ADDRESS: 25 THE WEST MALL, ETOBICOKE, ON M9C 1B8, CANADA
TIME: 11AM – 7PM
And if you’re unable to make the pop-up events in the major cities, over 450+ Sephora stores will be offering shade match events on Friday, July 14th, and Saturday, July 15th.
