Jordyn Woods Is Casual Style Goals In Her Latest Instagram Post

We can all learn a fashion lesson or two from Jordyn Woods. The model took to her Instagram to post pictures of her posing in a casual outfit that is too stylish for words.

Even when Jordyn Woods dresses down, she’s still chic. Her recent outfit proves she should be at the top of everyone’s fashion list. Woods gave us a “Style 101” with her latest social media post, so do yourself a favor and hit the save button under her photo. The fashion designer struck an effortless pose in a short sleeve bright red sweater that she paired with baggy wide-leg denim jeans and stark white heels. Woods accented her fly look with a gorgeous red patent leather Chanel bag, a fancy gold watch, bangles, rings, and gold hoop earrings. The entrepreneur wore popping red lipstick to complete the look, and her goldish, brown hair was gathered in a messy top knot, with swooped edges framing her beautiful face.

Woods posted the picture with the caption, “remember to give yourself the same love you give others.” And even though her caption was profound, the chatter in her comment section was strictly about her outfit. While most of her followers wanted the details on her ensemble, others praised her swag. “Omg… not you becoming fashion icon ,” commented one follower.

Woods is definitely on her way to fashion icon status, and we are here for the journey.

