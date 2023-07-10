Report: Woman’s Body Found In Parking Lot Of Pikesville High School

Baltimore County homicide detectives are investigating after a person’s body was discovered in the parking lot of Pikesville High School on Friday.
According to officials, around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the 7600 block of Labyrinth Road, where they discovered the body of an adult woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
That woman was later identified as 45-year-old Lakisha Wheeler.
Police say it is unclear how long the body was at the scene and at this time, circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact 410-307-2020.
