Sabrina Elba Shines In An All White Look

Sabina Elba was spotted in Paris giving us fashion goals in this all white ensemble.

Published on July 8, 2023

Schiaparelli : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Sabrina Elba had us in a fashion frenzy once again when she spent time in Paris donning an angelic white dress from the brand Schiaparelli that we love!

For this fashionable and summery ensemble, Mrs. Elba served fashion goals in the designer style that fit her like a glove while attending the brand’s event. The long, wrap dress set featured gold buttons throughout and a tie around the waist. She paired the all white look with black pointed toe pumps and accessorized the designer ensemble with minimal jewelry.

Donning an offset middle part, she rocked her tresses in a sleek and short, bob style while serving face and body as she modeled the look to perfection for her Instagram followers.

Taking to the platform, the beauty shared an Instagram photo set where she showed off the fit from all angles ahead of her night on the town. She captioned the post “Felt sophisticated 💅🏾” to sum up her styish mood.

Check out the fashionable look below.

Of course, Sabrina’s fans and followers were loving this fit on the beauty and flooded her comments with their stamps of approval.

SABRINAAAAAAAAA 🔥🔥😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 NOW MRS ELBA!!! SHEEEEESHHHHH 🔥🔥🔥 while another user added, “That dressss😍😍 is giving what it’s supposed to gave 👌🏾 🔥.”

We’re loving this look on Mrs. Elba! What do you think about her effortless slay?

Sabrina Elba Shines In An All White Look  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

