10 Beauty Products To Shop For Amazon Prime On July 11 & 12

Amazon Prime’s annual blowout sale is right around the corner, which means it’s time to stock up. Summer is the season for wearing less and going out more but you can’t show off your skin without taking care of it. No matter what your plans are you need the right summer beauty products to protect your hair, face, and body from the sun.

We’ve rounded up the best selections from Amazon to keep you from cracking under the heat so that you can show up shining as your best self this season in as little as 48 hours.

Face

BOLDEN F-Hydra Moisturizer

This unscented moisturizer from the Black-owned brand behind one of our favorite toners dries into a smooth finish that is the perfect base for summer makeup looks. A little of the product goes a long way, and it is tiny enough to toss in your beach tote or carry-on without weighing it down.

MILK Makeup Hydro Grip Set and Refresh Mini Spray

This superior setting spray is perfect for quick touch-ups at day parties. Infused with aloe and vitamin B3, it preserves makeup while adding a dewy touch without any ashy or tacky elements. It is alcohol-free and non-drying. It also doesn’t set instantly, allowing time to quickly rearrange a liquid line or contour.

Milani Make It Dewy 3-In-1 Setting Spray

HelloBeautiful contributor Tatayana Yomary loves this setting spray for good reason. It not only refreshes skin and protects your makeup but also brightens the look, adding a lasting glow. It also contains SPF letting you reapply sunscreen over your makeup. Spritz it over your bathing suit cutouts to prevent intense tan lines.

Supergoop! PLAY Lip Balm SPF 30

The go-to sun protection brand has expanded its selection to include lip protection as effective as their coveted Unseen Sunscreen. It is available in mint or acai to fit your summer vibe.

Body

Eucerin Advanced Hydration After Sun Lotion for Face and Body

There’s nothing like soaking up some sun into your melanin! But caring for skin afterward is extremely important. Eucerin has moved away from the thick pale creams and begun creating lightweight concoctions perfect for soothing skin exposed to sunlight. Their after-sun lotion is soothing and refreshing. It also pulls double duty because you can use it on your face and body.

The INKEY List Glycolic Acid Toner

Fans of the Tiktok favorite toner from The Ordinary will love this formula from the Inkey List. It has the same exfoliating power with a softer touch. Slough off the summer sand without stripping your skin.

Hair

EDEN BodyWorks Lavender Aloe Moisturizing Cowash

Want to hit the pool in between protective styles? Slip this lavender-scented co wash into your curls before diving in to add a protective coating to your curls.

Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangling Brush

The short bristles of this brush tackle knots in no time. It is easy to clean and extremely flexible.

Camille Rose Rosemary Oil Strengthening Leave-In Conditioner

We tried this new collection at the natural hair show, and we were obsessed! It has a dreamy scent, a cooling sensation, and a heavy slip. Perk up your wash and go with it or use their five-minute strengthening treatment first for a more defined look.

SheaMoisture Hair Care System Anti-Dandruff Leave-In

This product harnesses the power of skincare savior salicylic acid to treat flakes. Its slim nozzle is great for slipping in between the parts of boho braids or any other protective style.

