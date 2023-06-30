92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Though many people know that The Notorious B.I.G. had relationships with Faith Evans and Lil Kim, only hardcore Hip-Hop heads remember that Charli Baltimore too was one of Biggie’s ride-or-die’s just prior to his untimely death.

Unfortunately for her, Biggie wasn’t too faithful to her either. In a recent interview, Charli Baltimore revealed that she learned of Biggie’s cheating ways the old school way, actual physical photographs. In a recent interview for The Art of The Dialogue, Charli went into the story that Lil Cease touched on during an interview with Angie Martinez about an altercation she had with Biggie at a hotel and explained it stemmed from her discovering explicit pictures of Biggie having sexual relations with a woman that wasn’t her, Kim or Faith.

“It was pictures of him laying on his back with his big stomach, and it was a girl sucking his d*ck… I’m looking at the pictures like, ‘Are you f*cking kidding me?’” Naturally, when she confronted Biggie about the pictures he went into Shaggy mode and simply said “That’s not me!” Damnit, Big! The stomach gave you away!

What ensued was a fight so wild that eventually police had to be called and they were kicked out the hotel. But not before Biggie destroyed her wardrobe and Charli threw his jewelry off the balcony and into the hotel swimming pool. Had social media been a thing in the ’90s y’all know someone would’ve got that on livestream or something.

Though she can laugh about it now, at the time it wasn’t something that you could chuckle at as hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. Just ask whoever ended up with Biggie’s jewelry in the pool.

Check out the segment below, and let us know your thoughts on the altercation in the comments section below.

Charli Baltimore Reveals She Caught Biggie Cheating Via Explicit Photos He Kept was originally published on hiphopwired.com