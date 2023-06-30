Billboard Names OutKast The Greatest Rap Group Of All Time

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Billboard dropped their “50 Greatest Rap Groups of All Time” list and they ranked Outkast as number one! Many fans say this may have been the best list because not only did it have Outkast in the number one spot but right behind them followed by Wu-Tang Clan, NWA & A Tribe Called Quest.

While many fans were excited some not so much saying “maybe the best duo but not the best group”.

If you’re wondering how Billboard came up with the list they say it’s all about the “body of work/achievements (charted singles/albums & more”

In determining these rankings, the Billboard editorial team again took the following criteria into account, not in any specific order: body of work/achievements (charted singles/albums, gold/platinum certifications, other awards), cultural impact/influence (how the group’s work fostered the genre’s evolution), longevity (years at the mic), lyrics (storytelling skills) and flow (vocal prowess). Our definition of groups includes duos, proper groups and more nebulous collectives.

Check out the full list HERE