Supreme Court Rules That Businesses Can Refuse Service To LGBTQ+ Customers

Published on June 30, 2023

Supreme Court To Rule On Restrictive Texas Abortion Pill Ruling

The Supreme Court  issued a major ruling on whether businesses can refuse services if they disagree with the message the customer conveys. This new ruling comes after an evangelical Christian web designer refused  to work on same-sex weddings. The ruling could allow other similar business owners to evade punishment under laws in 29 states that protect LGBTQ rights in public accommodations.

The justices, divided 6-3, said that Lorie Smith, as a creative professional, has a free speech right under the Constitution’s First Amendment to refuse to endorse messages she disagrees with. As a result, she cannot be punished under Colorado’s antidiscrimination law for refusing to design websites for gay couples.

