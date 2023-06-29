Jamie Foxx ‘Still Not Himself’ Following Health Crisis

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

After suffering a medical emergency, sources say Jamie Foxx is “still not himself”. Fans have been wondering what is going on with Jamie after reportedly being released from the hospital and going MIA. Well it looks like we now have a semi update, Per PEOPLE a close source says “He is getting the best care and working hard to recover right now, but he is still not himself,” says the source, “He has the tightest circle around him. “

Also actor John Boyega, said that he was recently able to speak with Foxx on the phone after several failed attempts in recent weeks. “He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,”

“He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.” He continued: “I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”