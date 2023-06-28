SPLASH: After 50 Years The Anacostia River Will Be Swimmable On July 8th

For the first time in 50 years, you’ll be able to swim in the Anacostia River at a special event hosted by Anacostia Riverkeeper! The SPLASH event will be on July 8th off the Kingman Island Dock next to the Benning Road Bridge. Swimming is only allowed for registered participants during this event and time in the water is limited to 20-minute.
As shared by @anacostiariverkeeper, in 1971 swimming or wading in the Anacostia River and other District waters was made illegal due to safety concerns about water quality. Since then, water quality has dramatically improved through the work of Anacostia Riverkeeper and other local advocacy groups.
In 2018, the DC Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) amended the swim ban to allow permitted swim events in the Anacostia. Our DC Citizen Science Water Quality Monitoring Program, implemented in 2018, has tracked this progress and found low bacteria levels at key recreational sites on the Anacostia. To celebrate the river’s progress towards a swimmable Anacostia, we are hosting Splash!
Please note that swimming is still illegal in District waters and you may only swim during a sanctioned swim event with a permit from DOEE. Anacostia Riverkeeper does not encourage swimming in the river outside of these events.
