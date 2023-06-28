92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE — The Fourth of July is less than one week away, and first responders are urging you to stay safe.

Captain Eric Banister, Public Information Officer with the Wayne Township Fire Department, sent a list of safety tips Wednesday that you might want to keep in mind as the holiday approaches.

Wayne Township Fire Department Safety Tips:

1. Always read and follow the instructions on the fireworks’ packaging.

2. Only use fireworks outdoors in a clear area away from buildings, vehicles, and flammable materials.

3. Keep a bucket of water or a hose nearby in case of a fire.

4. Never allow young children to handle fireworks; even sparklers can be dangerous.

5. Do not try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them in water and dispose of them properly.

6. Wear eye protection when lighting fireworks.

7. Do not consume alcohol while handling fireworks.

8. Always light fireworks one at a time and move away quickly after lighting.

9. Ensure that pets are safely indoors and away from the fireworks.

10. Dispose of used fireworks by soaking them in water and putting them in a metal trash can away from buildings and combustible materials.

If you will not be hosting your own Independence Day party, consider heading to one of the public events listed here or here.

The post Fourth of July Safety Tips appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

Fourth of July Safety Tips was originally published on wibc.com