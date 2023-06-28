The widow of NBA great Kobe Bryant is holding him down on the legal front. She just grabbed a major lawsuit victory against a disgruntled (and racist) former employee over one of Kobe’s biggest investments.

TMZ reports that Vanessa Bryant won more than $1.5 million in attorney fees after filing a counterclaim in a lawsuit against former Kobe Inc. president Molly Carter, who was looking to snatch a piece of Kobe’s investment into sports drink company BodyArmor.

Back in 2013, Kobe shelled out $6 million for a 10% interest in BodyArmor. A few years later, BodyArmor was sold to Coca-Cola for $5.6 billion, flipping Kobe’s initial investment into a net worth of $400 million.

Fast forward to 2019, about 6 months before Kobe’s tragic death in a helicopter crash. Carter claimed that Kobe promised her 2% of his cut, which Kobe flatly denied. Carter ended up suing Kobe for the cash.

Vanessa would ultimately take on the case after Kobe’s death, and in the process, she exposed Carter for some pretty nasty comments she made about Kobe and his family.

Vanessa countersued, claiming that Carter “violated the duty of loyalty and the non-disparagement clause in her employment contract” by talking reckless about the Bryants. It is alleged that Carter called Kobe “a douche nugget” and Vanessa a “psycho.”

She even referred to their then-newborn daughter, Capri, as having “botox lips.”

Vanessa also said that while on a jet ride with the company for NBA All-Star weekend, Carter groused that there were :a lot of fancy-ass Black people” on the jet.

Following the arbitration win, legal docs were filed by Bryant’s legal team in Orange County to ratify the arbitration award.

Vanessa Bryant Gets Major Victory In Kobe’s BodyArmor Lawsuit was originally published on hiphopnc.com