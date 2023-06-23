Jordan Ward Talks Beginnings As A Backup Dancer And Why Music Needs Him

Making his grand musical debut back in March with FORWARD, St. Louis singer Jordan Ward is on a path to becoming one of the most sought-after new voices in contemporary R&B.

Thankfully, Incognito and DJ Misses got a chance to tap in with the Southern crooner for an opportunity to introduce him to those who may not be familiar with his infectious sound.

From discussing favorite “ratchet songs” to giving us his wish list of future collaborators, Jordan Ward’s time spent in the POTC studio was insightful to say the least. We’ll definitely be looking out for his rise in the game!

Watch the full interview with Jordan Ward via Posted On The Corner below:

