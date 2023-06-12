Don’t Be Good Be Great | The Amanda Seales Show

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Donald Trump has been indicted on seven counts of felony obstruction of justice and two counts of making false statements to Congress. The charges stem from Trump’s attempts to obstruct the Special Counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

DC Young Fly gave a very heartfelt speech at the funeral of his “partner” Jacky Oh. Jacky Oh was a close friend and collaborator of DC Young Fly, and his death was a major loss for the comedy community. DC Young Fly’s speech was a moving tribute to his friend, and it showed the deep love and respect that he had for Jacky Oh.

Prosecutors are seeking a 13-year prison sentence for rapper Tory Lanez, who was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot last year. Lanez was found guilty of one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Prosecutors argued that Lanez’s actions were reckless and dangerous, and that he should be held accountable for the injuries he caused Megan Thee Stallion.

The Supreme Court has blocked a new Alabama law that would have made it more difficult for Black voters to cast ballots. The law would have required voters to show photo ID at the polls, and it would have eliminated same-day registration and early voting. The Supreme Court ruled that the law would have disproportionately impacted Black voters, and that it violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Amanda Seales discusses these and other topics on her latest episode of The Amanda Seales Show. She is a funny, intelligent, and engaging host who always has something interesting to say. Tune in for a laugh, a learning experience, and a dose of inspiration.

FOLLOW ALONG AS WE COVER:

4:59 CALIF. GOV. Gavin Newmson Is Proposing A 28th Amendment.

11:00 Discuss Your Experiences In DC, Alabama, And Atlanta…

15:35 Juneteenth Day Now A Federal Holiday…

20:46 60 Second Headlines

Story 1: Vivica A. Fox Admits She Is Open To Rekindling Her Past Relationship With 50 Cent.

Story 2: The Weekend Breaks The Record With The Highest Grossing Show By A Black Artist

Story 3: John Amos (You Remember Him From Good Times), Was Hospitalized, And His Daughter Is Claiming He’s Been A Victim Of Elder Abuse. But His Rep Says She’s Lying.

Story 4: Florida Woman Who Killed Ajike Owens Has Been Granted $154,000 Bond.

22:48 Today Is : National Loving Day – (Celebrates Interracial Relationships) (1967) United States Supreme Court Decision Loving VS. Virginia.

National Red Rose Day – (The Flower That Is The Symbol Of Love)

National Peanut Butter Cookie Day.

26:13 BLACKURATE NEWS: The Supreme Court Is Protecting Black Voter Rights In Alabama.

31:49 DC Young Fly Delivered A Heartwarming Speech At Jacky Oh’s Funeral

35:38 the Big Up, Let Down! Big Up – Books & Books, Miami Bookstore, Is Giving Out Free Copies Of Books That Have Been Removed From Schools In Miami-Dade County. Let Down – The Legendary Artist, Teddy Riley Is Facing Criticism Over His Support Of Former President Donald Trump.

45:11 On This Day In History … June 12th

Civil Rights Leader Medgar Evers Was Shot In The Front Of His Home In Jackson, Mississippi By Ku Klux Klan Member, Byron De La Beckwith… In 1963.

50:18 Blackurate News: Donald Trump Has Been Indicted… 37 Counts

55:55 Prosecutors Want Tory Lanez To Spend 13 Years Behind Bars For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting.

60:18 Small Doses Segment – Traditional Men In Relationships Want Respect More Than Love.

65:13 Happy Birthday … June 12th, 2023! Comedian Lil Duval Grandmaster Dee Of Whodini

68:52 Politicians Say The Darndest Things

