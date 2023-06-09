DJ Khaled Announces Celebrity Golf Tournament Courtesy Of Jordan Brand

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

With the American outrage following the shocking and controversial merger between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s LIV Golf Tour, DJ Khaled saw an open lane and has announced that he will be hosting a golf tournament later this month with the help of Jordan Brand.

Complex is reporting that the producer/motivational speaker announced that the We The Best Foundation Golf Classic will be going down next month in Miami, where DJ Khaled and his celebrity friends will be competing for charity. Arguably the most boring game in existence, golf has become the sport of choice for millionaires and high rollers. So y’all know some big names will be involved in DJ Khaled’s charity golf game later this month.

Complex reports:

“Just to be out on the golf course with close friends and family of mine is a blessing,” Khaled said in a press release. “Giving back makes it even better. I can’t wait to see you all at the first-ever We The Best Foundation Golf Classic. We’re starting something very special here while introducing the sport of golf to a wider community.”

If this were to be televised, it would be the one golf game that heads on the block would probably tune into depending on who was competing. Jay-Z? Kevin Hart? 21 Savage? DJ Khaled’s celebrity guest list is hella long, so you can only imagine who’ll be participating.

The We The Best Foundation Golf Classic will begin at 9:30 a.m. on July 20 and conclude around 2:30 p.m. depending on who gets busy and who struggles. We just hope Khaled doesn’t twerk should he end up in the winners circle when it’s all said and done. Just sayin’.

Check out Khaled announce the festivities below, and let us know if you’d tune into this joint if it was streamed or televised in the comments section below.

