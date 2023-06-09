Donald Trump Indicted on 7 Counts In Federal Documents Probe

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Donald Trump has been officially indicted by the Department of Justice on seven charges relating to the mishandling of classified government documents.

On Thursday evening (June 8th), news broke that Trump would be the first American president ever to be indicted by a grand jury on federal charges related to his mishandling of classified documents and attempts to block their retrieval. Observers had noted that an indictment was forthcoming after his legal team met with Special Counsel Jack Smith and other Department of Justice officials on Monday (June 5th) in Miami, Florida.

The exact details of the charges have not been disclosed as the indictment is still sealed, but a lawyer for Trump has said that they include obstruction of justice, destruction or falsification of records, conspiracy, and false statements. The lawyer, Jim Trusty, did say that one of those charges is filed under the Espionage Act. Trump is expected to appear in federal court in Miami next Tuesday.

News reports have also detailed how Jack Smith has led an aggressive and highly intricate probe into Trump’s actions, with two grand juries in Miami and Washington, D.C. being convened as well as receiving testimony from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. A CNN report of a possible attempt to damage classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate by draining a swimming pool has also weighed heavily in the case.

The former president is currently facing 30 counts of business fraud in New York related to improper payments meant to cover up an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. He is also under investigation in the state of Georgia due to allegations of his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election by attempting to coerce state officials to award him the electoral college results.

Trump shared the news with followers on his TruthSocial social media platform. “I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM,” he wrote. “I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!”

Donald Trump Indicted on 7 Counts In Federal Documents Probe was originally published on hiphopwired.com