Blueface Accused Of Robbing The Phone Of Woman That Chrisean Rock Assaulted

Blueface’s relationship with girlfriend Chrisean Rock may be as toxic as they come, but that doesn’t mean he won’t put his freedom on the line should the moment call for it.
According to TMZ, Blueface might’ve earned himself a robbery charge due to some actions taken by his ride-or-die, Chrisean Rock. TMZ is reporting that they’ve come across a police report that alleges that Chrisean Rock and her entourage assaulted a woman at the Palms Casino on May 29 in Vegas. The woman told Rock that she was a fan of hers and after congratulating her on her pregnancy, revealed she didn’t care much for her hubby, Blueface. “F*ck him,” the woman allegedly told Rock.
That was enough to warrant a universal beatdown from the pregnant Rock and her crew.
TMZ reports:
