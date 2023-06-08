92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The smoky skies outside are not from nobody burning hot dogs and hamburgers, but rather bushes and tree branches making it’s way all the way to Pennsylvania. Millions of Americans are being exposed to unsafe air quality levels as Canada is currently suffering from intense wildfires that have spread from the western provinces to Quebec.

RELATED: 90 Philadelphia Schools Set to Dismiss Students Early Friday Due to Extreme Heat Forecast

According to 6ABC, A Code Red means that air pollution concentrations are unhealthy for the general population and outdoor activity should be avoided.

The Philadelphia Phillies vs. Detroit Lions game was postponed due to unsafe air quality

“The game will be made up on Thursday, June 8, at 6:05 p.m.” Phillies social media team tweeted yesterday in the wake of postponement.

Karen Rogers, Meteorologist for 6abc, say the entire tri-state is an a very unhealthy zone. “Avoid outdoor activity with this thick smoke.” Rogers tweeted with an air quality index chart. “Things gradually improve this afternoon but it looks like another plume of smoke impacts us again this Eve/Night.”

It is suggest that is you have to go outside to wear preferably an N-95 mask or any variation of a heavy duty high-quality mask. Please stay tuned for updates and alerts as they continue to progess.

READ MORE:

Philadelphia Goes into ‘Code Red’: Emphasizes Staying Indoors Amid Canadian Wildfires was originally published on rnbphilly.com