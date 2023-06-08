Poor Air Quality In Baltimore Region To Continue Through Thursday

Meteorologists in the area said that air quality will be far worse Thursday as the bulk of smoke from the Eastern Canada wildfires is pushed into the Mid-Atlantic.
In fact, the pictures circulating from New York City yesterday could easily be our view today.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
An air quality alert has been extended through Thursday due to unhealthy air quality across the region.
RELATED: Air Quality Alert Issued Wednesday For Baltimore Region
You can see the air, and smell the air. Limiting outside activity is suggested. Wearing a KN95 mask is recommended if you go outside. If you need to use an inhaler keep one with you through this day.
Improving weather is expected Thursday afternoon but it will remain hazy and smoky with a mix of sun and clouds.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison To Step Down After Four Years
REPORT: Teenager Nearly Drowns After Group Breaks Into Closed Baltimore City Pool
Baltimore Restaurant Closed Over Rodent Infestation
-
DC Young Fly’s Girlfriend & Mother Of His Children, Jacky Oh, Passes Away During Surgery
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Not Fired: Video Of White Teacher Calling Black Student N-Word Goes Viral
-
Baltimore Ranked 8th Worst City To Raise A Family
-
Singer DaniLeigh Hit With DUI Charge, Victim Suffers Spine Injury After Being Dragged On Moped
-
Fetty Wap Sentenced to 6 Years in Jail
-
Baltimore Restaurant Closed Over Rodent Infestation
-
SZA On Getting A BBL: ‘I Always Wanted A Really Fat A** With Less Gym Time’