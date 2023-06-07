Joseline Steps Out In New York Rocking A $1,690 Proenza Schouler Dress

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Joseline Hernandez is at it again. The rapper was spotted in New York rocking a $1,690 Proenza Schouler dress that fell flawlessly on her curves.

Joseline Hernandez is serving looks left and right, and we are here for it! The former reality star pranced around New York looking fabulous in another fur coat/dress combo. This time, she rocked an all-black lavish Daniels Leather trench draped over a black cutout Proenza Schouler fit and flare dress. The garment was tied on her chest area and featured long sleeves. The “Vegas” artist wore accessorized her look with jewel-encrusted heel sandals, a diamond watch, rings, and stud earrings. She wore her tresses in waves that flowed down her back.

Hernandez posted the stylish video to her Instagram with the caption, “#ghettofantasy,” referencing one of her hit songs that also played as the soundtrack to her reel. Her followers ate her post up with praise for the Puerto Rican native. “Omg that dress with that hair look so fire together,” wrote one fan. Another follower commented that this look catapults Hernandez into posh status. “That’s you all day now that is gorgeous look like a Puerto Rican princess a sophisticated grown woman.”

We love Joseline Hernandez’s style ventures and can’t wait to see what she rocks next. Are you feeling this look on the Puerto Rican Princess?

