Young Buck Auctions Off Music Catalog to Pay Debt to 50 Cent

“Shorty Wanna Ride” rapper Young Buck, born David Brown, is auctioning off his entire music catalog in an attempt to pay off creditors (one being 50 Cent).

The 42-year-old Nashville-native has a catalog worth $700 thousand which includes performance royalties, mechanical royalties, publishing royalties, and song copyrights. According to reports, trustee Erica Johnson believes the sale will produce enough funds to completely pay off his creditors.

In 2021, 50 Cent announced that Young Buck is still a G-Unit signee. He claims that not only does the artist owe the label two more albums, but also owes $250K for a loan that he never paid back. Buck, however, claims that 50 Cent’s “lack of compassion has forced him to file bankruptcy” in 2022.

Needless to say, anyone who owes 50 Cent money should know by now that he’s going to acquire his coins sooner than later.

