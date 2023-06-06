Casting For ‘Suge’ Series In Baltimore TODAY!

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Does your face belong on the tizzube? Well, if you’re ready to put your first step toward getting your Oscar, Blk Prime is giving you an opportunity.

This morning, Casting Director for the upcoming ‘Suge’ series, Lalene Shepard stopped past The AM Clique to share details about the casting call being held right here in the city for the series. The ‘Suge’ series chronicles the life of Suge Knight and Deathrow Records.

Lalene says the call is open for everyone. The casting is being held at LaChow today until 7p. Roles that are being considered include Suge Knight, Tupac, Kurupt, Eazy-E, Mary J Blige, Faith Evans and more.

Press Play below for details and find out why Blk Prime chose Baltimore to have a casting call.