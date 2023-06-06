Two Drivers charged In I-695 Crash That Killed Six Workers.

The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that two drivers involved in the crash on I-695 that left six construction workers dead have been charged.
Lisa Lea, and Melachi Brown both face six counts of felony negligent manslaughter by vehicle, six counts of death of a vulnerable person and numerous traffic violations.
Lea’s charges include aggressive driving, and driving while impaired.
