The Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success (MOCFS) partnered with Baltimore’s Promise, Baltimore City Public Schools, Enoch Pratt Free Library, Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, and other government agencies, nonprofit organizations and philanthropic leaders to organize the city’s summer resources for young people and their families in one location!

Please visit our site to find out about what’s happening this summer for children, families and teens at www.bmorechildren.com/bmoresummer