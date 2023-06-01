92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The night might have been about LeBron James and his latest movie Shooting Stars, but Savannah James stole the show. The stylish matriarch attended the Los Angeles premiere of the film in support of her husband, and she looked flawless.

James served top-notch elegance dressed in a black lace and sequins suit by Oscar de la Renta. She partnered the look with black pumps and styled her hair in a blonde bob.

Her stylist, who goes by Icon Tips on Instagram, shared the details of her look on his page. The two have been working together for some time, and he knows how to accentuate her natural beauty. The dynamic duo never misses!

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs7nV-VAJwS/

We’re obsessed with the fashion-forward mom, and her adoration for suits. This sexy black number will go down in history as one of our favorites, but she has lots of chic 2-piece ensembles to choose from.

Shooting Stars is based on a book by LeBron James that documents the young star and his childhood friends’ rise to the number 1 high school basketball team in the country, ultimately launching his NBA career. The film premieres on June 2, and can be watched on Peacock. Will you be watching?

DON’T MISS…

Savannah James Dazzles On The Cover Of The Cut Magazine

5 Times Lebron James Proved He’s His Wife Savannah’s Biggest Fan

Savannah James Takes Court Side Fashion To The Next Level

Savannah James Shines At The Los Angeles Premiere Of ‘Shooting Stars’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com