Kim Cattrall Set to Appear In “Sex And The City” Spinoff For Season 2

And just like that… Samantha Jones is back!

After saying several times that she wouldn’t revisit the role that made her a household name, Kim Cattrall has reportedly filmed a cameo for the upcoming season of the Sex And The City spinoff, And Just Like That.

A spokesperson for streaming service Max (formerly HBO Max) confirmed to the New York Post that the actress will reprise her role as the sex-positive publicist in the second season of the show.

Sources say that the 66-year-old actress filmed her super-secret cameo back in March, allegedly in a town car in a parking garage near Silvercup Studios in Queens.

To keep things secret beforehand, there was no paper trail to tip off staff – her name didn’t even appear on the call sheet. So her appearance was a complete surprise to everyone on set.

An insider says that show staffers were “definitely shocked, very intrigued on how they’re gonna write this in — and very excited. She said she’d never do it! She said she’d never come back!”

After all, Cattrall has repeatedly said that she would never come back to the show. There have also been several reports of a major feud between Cattrall and show star Sarah Jessica Parker.

Despite that, the first season of And Just Like That seemed to leave things open for a possible Samantha return. In the season finale, SJP’s Carrie Bradshaw got a hold of Samantha while in Paris to spread Mr. Big’s (Chris Noth) ashes, and the two planned to meet for cocktails.

Although this is a small cameo, the fact that Cattrall has even agreed to do this at all is a miracle in itself, and we’re definitely looking forward to the new season.

Season 2 of And Just Like That premieres on June 22 on Max.

