Who’s Winning In A Dance Battle? Beyoncé or Blue Ivy: Watch Blue Ivy’s Surprise Renaissance Tour Performance Inside

Beyoncé’s oldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter joined her onstage at the Renaissance World Tour stop in Paris for a surprise performance. The iconic entertainer later shared a beautiful tribute to her on social media. Check out the special performance and post inside.

On Friday (May 26), Blue Ivy set the stage ablaze with her mom in front of over 70k people. The mother daughter duo wore matching glittery tops and silver cargo pants. Blue sported a pair of thin oval shaped sunglasses as they danced together to Beyoncé’s 2019 single “My Power.” The 11 year old continued to share her moves with the large Renaissance tour crowd for the 2020 song “Black Parade.” Blue stood boldly in front entertaining the crowd, while her mom stood up on an elevated truck-shaped stage singing with a mic stand.

The show brought out the entire Carter family. Beyoncé’s younger daughter Rumi was also spotted in the crowd. A happy concertgoer captured the five-year-old dancing alongside another child before the show. Rumi was captured in an adorable red dress, white cardigan, and red hair bow. When Blue hit the stage, her little sister Rumi held up a hand-made sign reading, “We Love You Blue!” So sweet.

Little sis Rumi supporting her big sis Blue:

Check out clips from Blue Ivy’s special Renaissance performance below:

These rare and unforeseen moments keep on coming as Beyoncé celebrated her eldest daughter’s appearance on stage in a sweet post on Instagram. She shared video clips from Blue’s performance with the caption, “My beautiful first born I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

Check out Beyoncé’s proud mama post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs1L4pjxubO/?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng%3D%3D

