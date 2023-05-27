Sabrina Elba Stuns In Dolce And Gabbana

Sabrina Elba had us in a frenzy once again when she spent time in Italy donning a form-fitting Dolce and Gabbana look that we love!

For this ensemble, Mrs. Elba served body in the designer style that accentuated her curves. The two piece set featured a green and white striped sleeveless blouse that tied around the neck. She paired the top with a colorful pencil skirt from the same brand. She accessorized the designer look with minimal jewelry and added gold statement earrings to give the look a pop.

Donning an off set middle part, she rocked her tresses in a short, half up half down style with full bangs while serving face and body as she modeled the look to perfection for her Instagram followers.

Taking to the platform, the beauty shared an Instagram photo set where she showed off the fit from all angles while posing on a balconly with a gorgeous backdrop. She captioned the post with the Italian flag emoji to let the fit speak for itself.

Check out the fashionable look below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CswmSBBrqur/?hl=en

Of course, Sabrina’s fans and followers were loving this fit on the model and flooded her comments with their stamps of approval.

“SABRINAAAAAAAAA NOW MRS ELBA!!! SHEEEEESHHHHH ” while another user added, “That dressss is giving what it’s supposed to gave .”

We’re loving this look on Mrs. Elba! What do you think about her effortless slay?

