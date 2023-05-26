92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Sexy songstress Sza is known for her vocals, relatable lyrics, curvy body, and big bouncy hair. The Kill Bill artist had been making headlines as of late thanks to her thique frame and now she’s making hair headlines. Sza showed off her natural hair growth thanks to the hair stylist Her Growing Hands also known as the Growth Guru, who has been nourishing her scalp and tresses to get them to a healthier and longer state.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsrNwNfJV0W/

Sza gave fans a glimpse of her luscious ponytail in 2019, when she chopped off a few inches of dead ends, and her hair has grown tremendously since then. The good care combined with the natural products in Her Growing Hand’s collection Juices and Botanics has proven to be a key recipe for healthy hair growth.

“Her NATURAL hair is thriving,” Eaddy wrote of SZA on Instagram in 2019. “I can’t thank you enough for entrusting me to help foster your healthy natural hair journey! Getting to know you & your crown has been a pleasure by far. Thank you for trusting my process.”

In a 2019 interview with Youtuber Kerwin Frost, Sza revealed why she started wearing wigs in an effort to take care of her natural hair that had been damaged due to her coloring it.

“My hair fell out real fast from all the manipulation of like doing shit. And then I dyed my natural hair orange and then I took it too a level 10 blonde like I was a white girl that shit was fitting to not fall out, and then all of it just came right out. And then I was like ‘Damn, I guess I’m wig gang.’ And then I got into wig gang and I didn’t know what it meant to me.”

Shoutout to Sza for being so fine!

RELATED STORIES:

SZA Sizzles In A Curve-Hugging Bodysuit For Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS

SZA Flaunted Her Banging Body In A Jean Paul Gaultier Venus Nude Dress

Sza Shows Off Her Long Healthy Natural Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com