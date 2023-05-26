Disturbing Video Shows Raz B Breaking Hospital Widow & Climbing On Roof

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

B2K’s Raz B has fans concerned after a very disturbing video started circulating online showing him breaking a window at a hospital and climbing onto the building’s roof. The incident happened following Raz B releasing a video saying he didn’t feel safe at the hospital, saying he was “fighting to stay alive” and didn’t want to “have this surgery here.”

TMZ reports,

There was concern Raz might jump off the ledge … cops say the fire department responded to the scene too and placed mats down below, just in case he did.